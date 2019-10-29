Whitney Queen of the Night heads out on tour from West End to Blackpool

From the Savoy Theatre on the West End to Blackpool the critically acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night will heading to the resort next year.

The stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest international singers of our time will be showing at the Opera House on Thursday April 2.

Starring Elesha Paul Moses as Whitney, supported by a live band, the show spans three decades of nostalgic hits from I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

Whitney - Queen of the Night has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre.

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.

Tickets for Blackpool go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 2 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com.