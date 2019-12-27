WE WILL ROCK YOU: Queen's greatest hits head to Winter Gardens in tale of teenage rebellion

In a bleak, capitalist dystopia where corporations, commercialism and conformity reign supreme, one young man is determined to break free from his shackles - with the help of one of Britain’s best classic rock bands.

‘We Will Rock You’ follows the story of Galileo, a black sheep who, along with a gang of Bohemian rebels, seeks freedom from the all-seeing Globalsoft Corporation and its ruthless leader, Killer Queen.

The jukebox musical, which features 24 of Queen’s finest hits, including We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga and Bohemian Rhapsody, opens at the Winter Gardens Opera House Blackpool on January 6.

Taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh, who will be joined by Elena Skye as Galileo’s kindred spirit, Scaramouche.

Playing Killer Queen is former Rent and Heathers The Musical star Jenny O’Leary, with Adam Strong as her second-in-command, Khashoggi. David-Michael Johnson and Amy Di Bartolomeo play the Bohemian rebel leaders Brit and Oz, and Michael McKell plays Buddy, an elderly librarian.

Will Galileo, Scaramouche and their allies break free from the clutches of the evil Globalsoft Corporation - or will they, along with the rest of the world, be forced back into a life of conformity?

Since 2002, We Will Rock You has been enjoyed by more than 16 million theatre-goers in 17 countries. Featuring the witty writing of Ben Elton and famous show-stopping songs from one of the greatest bands of all time, the show ran for 12 years at London’s Dominion Theatre.

We Will Rock You will run from Monday January 6 until Saturday January 11. Tickets are available from £17 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.