VIDEO: Circus of Horrors will delight and disgust at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween

Sword swallowers, fire eaters, acrobats and contortionists will send a tingle down your spine this Halloween in a horror-themed circus spectacular.

The Circus of Horrors heads to Blackpool Pleasure Beach next month.

'The Voodoo King' at the Circus of Horrors

Described as ‘if Quentin Tarantino had directed Cirque Du Soleil’, the terrifying troupe promises to delight and disgust on the big resort stage.

The circus, which is currently celebrating its 25th year, made its gruesome debut at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and went on to perform in Japan, Germany, Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy and more - as well as astounding audiences in theatres all over the UK.

The show appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 and made it to the semi-finals with trapeze artists, acrobats, and an archer who could wield a bow with her feet, and was decribed by judge Amanda Holden as ‘like Rocky Horrors on acid’.

The show will run at the Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, from October 25 until November 2.

Tickets cost between £18 and £21. Call 0871 222 8787, or go online at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/circus-of-horrors.