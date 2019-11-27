TV chef Gary Rhodes dies aged 59

TV chef Gary Rhodes has died, his family have announced. He was 59.

In a statement, the family of Gary Rhodes said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, where Rhodes worked, said in a statement: "The team... are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

"No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

A number of chefs offered tributes to Rhodes, with Simon Hulstone tweeting: "Very sad to get a message this morning from Dubai informing me of the brilliant Chef and mentor Gary Rhodes passing last night. What a shining star for British gastronomy. Rest well Chef."

Daniel Clifford posted: "Rest in peace a true British classic Gary Rhodes you open the door for so many young English cooks."

Jaideep Bhatia, PR director of the Grosvenor House Dubai, told the PA news agency Mr Rhodes was working "until the day he died".

He said: "He arrived in Dubai in 2007 and had two restaurants, Rhodes 2010 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, and Rhodes W1 at the Grosvenor.

"He was working until the day he died. He was working until Tuesday."

Mr Bhatia said he was unable to confirm any further details about Mr Rhodes' death, as everything else had to come "from the family".