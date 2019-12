The Thornton Festive Lights switch was flicked on at the Shopping Centre on Victoria Road East last Tuesday at 4pm. The lights were switched on by the winners of the competition in Thornton Primary Schools. The school choirs also provided lots of carol singing.

The Marsh Mill tree all set for the Switch-On

The crowds turned out early ahead of the Switch-On event

The Marsh Mill tree all set for the Switch-On

Carols were sung by school choirs

