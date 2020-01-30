This is how you can get free tickets to this year's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On concert

A ballot to give away 20,000 free tickets for the 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event is now open.



It follows overwhelming demand for last year’s event when thousands of people packed into the Tower Festival Headland Arena for a five-hour concert, culminating in the switch-on by home-grown actress and Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon.

The 2019 Switch-On featured Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon flicking the switch and performances by Busted, Diversity, Becky Hill, Nina Nesbitt and Sigma

The VisitBlackpool team behind the spectacle said it has been swamped with requests for information on this year’s event, which will take place on Friday, September 4.

The showcase event will once again feature a star-studded concert on what is the biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar.

The event will be free for up to 20,000 people – all you have to do is enter the ballot for your chance to secure the hottest tickets in town.

People can put their name in the hat by registering at www.visitblackpool.com/switchon.

This year's Switch-On will take place on Friday, September and will feature another star-studded concert

Winners will receive up to four wristbands per household. As always, half of the free tickets will be reserved for local people.

The Switch-On ballot will remain open until midday on Monday 3 August, 2020.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council: "Switch-On night is a magical occasion and the demand for free tickets gets bigger every year.

"The 2019 Switch-On was a brilliant success with Lucy Fallon flicking the switch and some fabulous performances by the likes of Busted, Diversity, Becky Hill, Nina Nesbitt and Sigma.

"It’s a night not to be missed and I would urge people to apply for their tickets now – it could be the best free night out you’ll ever have!"

Over the coming weeks, revellers will also be given the chance to take their night out to the next level, with special VIP and Golden Circle ticket offers for the Switch-On party.