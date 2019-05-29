These are the comedians set to perform at Blackpool's Comedy Station club this week

Have your say

At The Comedy Station Comedy Club this week are two shows that are set for the Edinburgh Festival, a rising stars of comedy as well as one of the circuits best character comedians.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's performances:

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Tomorrow the Comedy Station welcomes two shows from multi-award winning comedians, Alun Cochrane and Mike Newall that are set for the Edinburgh Festival later this year.

Cochrane has appeared on numerous T.V. shows, including Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and more.

Alun's previous Edinburgh Festival shows have been nominated for the prestigious Perrier Award (now the Edinburgh Comedy Award).

Also on the bill, performing his own solo show, is Mike Newall.

Newall’s previous Edinburgh Festival shows have received rave reviews, with the notoriously critical newspaper The Scotsman describing his show "Mr Famous", as "Perfectly crafted & pin sharp".

Performing on Friday, May 31, 2019 are:

One of the rising stars in comedy, Adam Rowe will be headlining on Friday night at the Comedy Station.

Adam first found fame after being discovered via viral videos from Hot Water comedy club in Liverpool, and has just finished recording his very own show for ITV, which will air later in the year.

Supporting Adam, is BGT finalist and star of the new film, “Eaten by Lions”, Jack Carroll, and Stephanie Laing, fresh from her tour of Australia’s comedy festivals.

On the bill this Saturday, June 1, 2019:

This Saturday the club sees the return of Jack Carroll and Steph Laing, and they’ll be joined by headline act Nige.

Nige is the creation of one of stand-up’s best character comedians, Keith Carter.

Something new for Sunday, June 2, 2019:

This Sunday the Comedy Station will be hosting a free entry show, where established comedians can test their new material on audiences.

Sadly they never announce who is on, but they could tell us that one of this week's comedians has appeared on Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Live at the Apollo.

Doors open each day at 7pm, with shows starting at 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased from www.blackpoolcomedyclub.com