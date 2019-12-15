Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury

Have your say

Taylor Swift has been announced as one of the headliners for next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The US pop star will play at the event as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

She tweeted: "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"

READ MORE: Louise Redknapp talks about her new album and UK tour

Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said in a video posted on Twitter: "I'm so pleased to announce that Taylor Swift is going to be headlining the Sunday of Glastonbury this year.

"She's one of the biggest stars in the world and she's young and she's a fantastic American girl, and it's going to be beautiful, and her songs are absolutely fantastic.

"We're so delighted."

Swift, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, joins Sir Paul McCartney and Diana Ross on the bill.