Talented youngsters set the bar high in musical Grease

Preview review by Adrian Patrick

A greased-lightning paced show that will leave you hopelessly devoted…

Whilst the heart of the musical ‘Grease’ may be the relationship between two senior students of American high school Rydell High, this version, performed by Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre, boasts a broader ensemble” feel to the popular play.

Hannah Dixon’s strong-willed portrayal of Sandy provides Danny, played with an enjoyable confidence by Declan Wilkinson.

A highlight of this production has to be the tempestuous relationship between Kinickie, played by Sam Hackett, and Rizzo, played by Junior Miss Lancashire Phoebe Hickling.

The unrestrained chemistry of the performers brings their story arc to extra prominence.

The talented young performers set a high bar for the three adult members of the cast, including a surprise guest appearance by local Drama legend Roger Lloyd Jones, masterfully handling the vocals for the brilliantly choreographed Beauty School Dropout number.

