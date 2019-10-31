Strictly Come Dancing: when does the BBC dance contest come to Blackpool?

Have your say

The show's annual visit to Blackpool Tower Ballroom has become tradition, but when does the show relocate to the city?

Strictly Come Dancing is well underway with five couples already eliminated and a sixth, Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley and his partner Janette Manrara forced to withdraw.

The BBC dancing contests live showpiece event in Blackpool takes place in just weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about Blackpool's big Strictly event.

When does Strictly Come Dancing come to Blackpool?

The show will be filmed in front of a live audience at Blackpool Tower on November 16 and 17.

What time is it on TV?

You can marvel at Blackpool Tower in all its glory on BBC One.

No official start time has been released, but the show typically starts at 7pm and finishes at 8.30pm on the Saturday

The results show, meanwhile typically starts at 7.15pm and finishes at 8pm on the Sunday.

Which couples will be taking part?

The couples still in contention for the Strictly Come Dancing crown are; footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones; comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer; actress Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke; model Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Skorjanec; CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden; actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse; RuPaul judge Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice; BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones and; Youtuber Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard.

There are two live shows between now and the Blackpool showdown meaning two of the aforementioned couples won't strut their stuff at Blackpool Tower.

Are tickets still available?

Due to high demand the BBC perform a random draw every year to decide the allocation of tickets.

Unfortunately the ballot has already been drawn for this year's event.