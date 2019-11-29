Stormzy World Tour 2020: tickets, presale details and dates for September Manchester and Liverpool shows

Grime sensation Stormzy has announced a 55-date world tour for 2020 – including shows in Manchester and Liverpool.

The multi-award-winning artist will embark on the tour in the wake of the release of his second studio album Heavy Is The Head with gigs spanning Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK & Ireland and Africa.

Stormzy will play Liverpool and Manchester in September 2020 (Getty Images)

Starting on 7 February in Dubai, the global tour will arrive in the UK on 3 September when the Croydon-born artist plays the London O2 Arena for two dates, before playing 11 more shows in the UK, including one night at M&S Bank Arena on 13 September and Manchester Arena on 17 September.

The full list of UK tour dates is as follows

- Thu 03 Sep 2020 London, The O2

- Fri 04 Sep 2020 London,The O2

- Thu 10 Sep 2020 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

- Fri 11 Sep 2020 Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

- Sat 12 Sep 2020 Leeds, First Direct Arena

- Sun 13 Sep 2020 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

- Wed 16 Sep 2020 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

- Thu 17 Sep 2020 Manchester, Manchester Arena

- Fri 18 Sep 2020 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

- Sat 19 Sep 2020 Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

- Mon 21 Sep 2020 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

- Tue 22 Sep 2020 Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

The tour takes its name from Stormzy’s forthcoming album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ which marks a highly anticipated return for the 2019 Glastonbury headliner.

The record has been executive produced entirely by the musician himself and will feature cameos from Ed Sheeran, Aitch and Burna Boy.

The album is released on 7 December, a day after tickets for the world tour go on sale.

Pre-sale details

Pre-ordering ‘Heavy Is The Head' from Stormzy’s official store, will allow those in the UK and Ireland to gain early access to tickets.

The album can be ordered at Stormzy's official website.

Early access to tickets will begin on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 9AM GMT.

Early access codes and instructions will be emailed to eligible fans automatically on Tuesday 3 December by Midday GMT, the day before early access.

What about general sale?

General sale for all 55-shows excluding Dubai will commence on Friday 6 December 9am.

Tickets for UK shows can be purchased at Ticketmaster