Stepping out for St George’s Day tea dance at Lowther Pavilion

The modern Waltz, a box Tango and a few variations on the Foxtrot; guests had a ball at this year’s St George’s Day tea dance in Lytham.

Part of the town’s festival, the event at Lowther Pavilion welcomed more than 100 visitors and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Entertained by the Bill Barrow Quartet and vocalist Lynne Fox, guests filled the dance floor for number after toe-tapping number, showing off their moves and delighting those who preferred to sit and watch.

A delicious afternoon tea was provided by The Villa at Wrea Green with service from the volunteers of Trinity Hospice and Lowther Pavilion.

Lytham’s Vincents Solicitors sponsored the event, so all money raised could go directly into the fundraising pot to be split between Trinity Hospice, the Lowther Pavilion Restoration Fund and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Zoe Fleming, Chris Mathews and Dona Matthews from Vincents attended, with Zoe providing a welcome address and kicking off the raffle following a turn on the dance floor.

She said: “What a truly wonderful afternoon, we’ve loved every second.

“The music and the food were fantastic, and I was so impressed by the dancing, there are some really talented people out there and it looks like everyone had a great time.

“It’s really important to support community events that bring people together, especially older residents who don’t get out as much as they might like.

“We hope they enjoyed the occasion and, as we’ve pledged our support again for 2020, we’d love to see them join us again next year.”

Vincents also ran a competition to give away two pairs of tickets.

The first of the winners was Dawn Simmons, from Thornton, who brought along mum Jean Wilson who was celebrating her 80th birthday the next day.

Dawn said: “This is such a fabulous birthday treat for mum and she’s having a fantastic time.”

Jean added: “I learned to dance as a girl back in Bradford and I loved to go out dancing when I moved to Blackpool.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone on the dance floor and I’ve had a lovely time having a little dance with the new friends we’ve met today.”

Suzanne and Phil Burgess from Marton also won.

Suzanne said: “I love this era, the music, the dresses, the dancing.”

Michelle Lonican from Trinity Hospice said: “What a lovely event, you could see everyone having so much fun.

“We’re so grateful to be one of the nominated charities and delighted with how much has been raised.

“I must say a big thank you to all of the Trinity volunteers who gave up their time to help serve the afternoon tea and sell raffle tickets, without them we could not raise the money to provide the vital care for the people of the Fylde Coast community.”

Tim Lince, one of the organisers of the event, added: “One of the highlights of our St George’s Festival celebrations, the tea dance was once again a huge success.”