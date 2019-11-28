Snow Queen will be the 57th panto for Blackpool's Trinity Theatre Group

They will stage it right in the heart of Blackpool and the cast of Snow Queen can't wait for opening night.

Loosely based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, and coinciding with the release of Frozen 2, the Snow Queen panto follows the quest of feisty Princess Anya to rescue her brother Prince Darius from the Snow Queen’s Ice Palace.

On stage is a tale of an independent, sassy young woman determined to reach her goal and save her family.

Producer Gillian Hagan said: “It’s lovely to see a family pantomime being produced and performed by many generations of the same families. I am producing my third pantomime for the group this year, my mother Pam makes all the costumes and my husband Stephen is in charge of sound and music.

“And it’s not just mum’s and daughters, we have grandfathers, fathers and sons!”

It takes place at the Memorial Hall, Dean Street, this Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm and then December 3, 4 and 6 , nightly at 7.30pm. For tickets ring 07487 638630.