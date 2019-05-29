S Club, Booty Luv, Big Brovaz and 911 are coming to Mecca Bingo in Blackpool

Bingo lovers with a taste for pop music are in for a treat next month.

Mecca Blackpool is offering customers the chance to take a step back in time, as some of the era’s hottest bands take to the stage and perform their best loved hits.

On Saturday June 29, from 5:30pm, original artists 911, S Club, Booty Luv and Big Brovaz will take you back in time for a night to remember, giving bingo players the chance to sing along to some of the biggest 90s hits including Reach, Bodyshakin’ and Nu Flow.

Lee Latchford-Evans from Steps will then take to the decks to keep the party, and the dance floor, going late into the evening.

The night will kick start with a Bonkers Bingo event from 5:30pm with those brave enough to join the mayhem in for a night of fun, food, cocktails and the wackiest range of prizes – from unicorn onesies and inflatable canoes to big cash prizes – as well as a live DJ.

Nick Cook, general manager at Mecca Blackpool, on Talbot Road, said: “Our Rewind events are always a sell out and what better way to kick start the night than with Bonkers Bingo? With fun prizes, cocktails, shots and hilarious games we’ll really get the party started before embracing 90s nostalgia.

“The original artist line-up really is fantastic and I’m sure the bands will have people singing along from the moment they take to the stage!”

Tickets to watch the bands perform live start from £25 and can be purchased at the club or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rewind-to-the-90s-blackpool-tickets-53108110789. Admission is for over 18s only.