Right royal appointment as new festival wings in

You’ll be going Ga Ga for this festival!

Foodies, art lovers and fans of one of the UK’s biggest ever bands are in for a treat at Blackpool’s newest event, called FAM Festival.

The Winter Gardens will play host to ‘One Night of Queen’, a host of celebrity chefs and hundreds of local performers all on the same rock ‘n’ roll weekend this September.

The Queen show will be held at the Empress Ballroom on Saturday September 21 while chefs will be showcasing their talents during live cooking demonstrations in the food arean.

A cast of more than 800 local choir performers will combine with a live band and West End stars, including Ben Forster, to bring the festival to a spectacular climax on the Sunday.

The festival has been launched as a link up between the Winter Gardens, Famous Events, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Blackpool and The Fylde College.

Michael Williams, Managing Director of Winter Gardens Blackpool, said: “We’re delighted to announce FAM Festival, adding another fantastic event to our growing portfolio of co-promoted events.

“FAM combines food, arts and music all under one roof, providing guests a weekend of immersive experiences in the unparalleled surroundings of the Winter Gardens.”

Dr Jill Fernie-Clarke, Head of Creative Arts and Digital Industries at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “The staff and students are thrilled to be involved in this new and exciting event showcasing the fantastic work we do in the arts, celebrate skills and demonstrate our sheer enjoyment of food art and music.”

Nick Thompson, Deputy Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We look forward to joining in this festival and bringing a taste of Blackpool Pleasure Beach to this exciting new event for Blackpool.”

Further events are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets from £7.50 are available via www.famfestival.co.uk or www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Tickets for One Night of Queen are from £22.50.