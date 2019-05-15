Rebellion Festival Blackpool 2019: The full line-up and how to get tickets - here's everything we know so far

Have your say

Blackpool's Rebellion Festival is set to takes place at the Winter Gardens in August.

The annual display of coloured hair, tartan clothing and ripped leg-wear is one of the highlights of the Blackpool summer season, and this year could prove to be the best yet.

Punks arrive in Blackpool for the Rebellion Festival weekend in 2018

Here is everything you need to know about the all things punk event:

When and where is Rebellion taking place?

The four day event returns to the Winter Gardens and will run from August 1 to August 4 this year.

Are there still tickets available?

Tickets are selling out fast, with Festival Special tickets (£145), Early Bird tickets (150), and Mid Price tickets (£160) all sold out.

But, don't panic, tickets for the weekend priced at £170 and day tickets priced at £65, are still available.

How can I buy tickets?

You can get your tickets by calling 01981 250812.

The telephone booking service is available Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

You can also pay by cheque or postal order, but must allow 28 days for delivery.

Full details can be found here

Who is playing on each day?

Thursday August 1, 2019:

The Descendents

Fear

Flipper

Spear Of Destiny

Poison Idea

Queen Zee

D.I.

Peter & The Test Tube Babies

Masked Intruder

Pears

The Restarts

The Freeze

Bar Stool Preachers

Salford Jets

Menace

In Evil Hour

Total Chaos

The Ejected

Inocentes

Slice Of Life

Red London

The Drowns

Tv Smith & The Bored Teenagers Play Tv Smith

Millie Manders & The Shut Up

Counting Coins

The Zips

Resistance 77

The Cundeez

East End Badoes

Infirmities

Geoffrey Oicott

Anger Flares

Viki Vortex & The Cumshots

The Murderburgers

Time For Action

System Of Hate

Wolf Bites Boy

Pog

The Pukes

Desacato Civil

Idestroy

Pacto Social

Diablofurs

The Blunders

Vibrate Two Fingers

No Thrills

The Baby Seals

Delinquents

The Kingcrows

Spring Park

Skaciety

The X-ray Eyes

Kickback Generation

Ambition Demolition

Bandits

The Babes

Terminal Heads

Tokyo Rankers

Manc Lads

Friday, August 2, 2019:

The Stranglers

Dead Boys

Angelic Upstarts

Leftover Crack

Ruts D.C

The Avengers

Uk Subs

The Subhumans

Penetration

Tv Smith & The Bored Teenagers Play The Adverts

Booze & Glory

Johnny Moped

Infa Riot

Rubella Ballet

Argy Bargy

Gimp Fist

Discipline

Red Alert

The Membranes

Drongos For Europe

Arch Rivals

Spunk Volcano & The Eruptions

Rust

Interrobang

Lost Cherrees

Sick On The Bus

The Ramonas

Grade 2

Guitar Gangsters

Snivelling Shits

Popes Of Chilitown

Dragster

Knock Off

Dream Nails

Razors

2 Minutos

The Deckchairs

Turbulent Hearts

Stokes Cph

Migrana Social

Anti-social Usa

Subalternos

B-squadron

Brassknuckle

Headsticks

Modern Enemy

Raging Nathans

Dead 77

Blind Man Death Stare

Pretty Addicted

The Menstrual Cramps

Terminal Rage

The Mistakes

The Fuckin Glorious

Kiss Me Killer

Audible Joes

Saturday, August 3, 2019:

Cock Sparrer

The Exploited

Cockney Rejects

Walter Lure's Lamf Feat. Mick Rossi, Mark Laff, Nigel Mead

The Business Event

Hr From Bad Brains

Evil Conduct

The Godfathers

Giuda

Special Duties

Lions Law

Hardskin

The Outcasts

Wonk Unit

Hagar The Womb

Radical Dance Faction

Citizen Fish

Sensa Yuma

Union 13

The Lurkers

Maid Of Ace

999

Los Fastidios

Paranoid Visions

The Skeptix

The Straps

Komintern Sect

This Means War

Duncan Reid & The Big Heads

Blitzkrieg

Motorheadache

Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants

Spider

Rhythm-ites

Fire Exit

Ruts Dc Acoustic

Attila And Barnstormer 1649

Tv Smith Acoustic

The Angry Agenda

Vomit

Healthy Junkies

Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

The Derellas

The Ramonas Originals

Sons Of Clogger

Girls In Synthesis

Informal Society

Last Tree Squad

Midnight Tattoo

Desperate Measures

The Gakk

Reaction

Call Me Malcolm

Muddy Summers & The Dirty Field Whores

Spoilers

Slagerij

Zero Zero

Kearneys Jig

Knife 49

Spectrum 4

Sunday, August 4, 2019:

The Damned

The Skids

The Professionals

King Kurt

The Casualties

Teenage Bottlerocket

The Dwarves

Doa

The Chameleons Vox

Conflict

Cj Ramone

Dirtbox Disco

Vice Squad

The Defects

Culture Shock

Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls

Frenzy

Department S

Uproar

Dr. Know

John Otway

Splodgenessabounds

Demob

1919

Cress

Svetlanas

Suede Razors

Pizzatramp

Eastfield

Alternative Carpettes

Hung Like Hanratty

Hands Off Gretel

Pete Bentham & The Dinner Ladies

Foreign Legion

A Page Of Punk

Surgery Without Research

Acid Attack

Choking Susan

Witchdoktors

Kopek Millionaires

Borrowed Time

Fatal Blow

Kid Klumsy

Snakerattlers

The Eddies

Fat Albert

Weird Things

Suckerpunch

Mc16

Dischord

The White Ribbons

Bks

The Liarbilitys