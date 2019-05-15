Rebellion Festival Blackpool 2019: The full line-up and how to get tickets - here's everything we know so far

Blackpool's Rebellion Festival is set to takes place at the Winter Gardens in August.
The annual display of coloured hair, tartan clothing and ripped leg-wear is one of the highlights of the Blackpool summer season, and this year could prove to be the best yet.
Here is everything you need to know about the all things punk event:
When and where is Rebellion taking place?
The four day event returns to the Winter Gardens and will run from August 1 to August 4 this year.
Are there still tickets available?
Tickets are selling out fast, with Festival Special tickets (£145), Early Bird tickets (150), and Mid Price tickets (£160) all sold out.
But, don't panic, tickets for the weekend priced at £170 and day tickets priced at £65, are still available.
How can I buy tickets?
You can get your tickets by calling 01981 250812.
The telephone booking service is available Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5.30pm.
You can also pay by cheque or postal order, but must allow 28 days for delivery.
Full details can be found here
Who is playing on each day?
Thursday August 1, 2019:
The Descendents
Fear
Flipper
Spear Of Destiny
Poison Idea
Queen Zee
D.I.
Peter & The Test Tube Babies
Masked Intruder
Pears
The Restarts
The Freeze
Bar Stool Preachers
Salford Jets
Menace
In Evil Hour
Total Chaos
The Ejected
Inocentes
Slice Of Life
Red London
The Drowns
Tv Smith & The Bored Teenagers Play Tv Smith
Millie Manders & The Shut Up
Counting Coins
The Zips
Resistance 77
The Cundeez
East End Badoes
Infirmities
Geoffrey Oicott
Anger Flares
Viki Vortex & The Cumshots
The Murderburgers
Time For Action
System Of Hate
Wolf Bites Boy
Pog
The Pukes
Desacato Civil
Idestroy
Pacto Social
Diablofurs
The Blunders
Vibrate Two Fingers
No Thrills
The Baby Seals
Delinquents
The Kingcrows
Spring Park
Skaciety
The X-ray Eyes
Kickback Generation
Ambition Demolition
Bandits
The Babes
Terminal Heads
Tokyo Rankers
Manc Lads
Friday, August 2, 2019:
Dead Boys
Angelic Upstarts
Leftover Crack
Ruts D.C
The Avengers
Uk Subs
The Subhumans
Penetration
Tv Smith & The Bored Teenagers Play The Adverts
Booze & Glory
Johnny Moped
Infa Riot
Rubella Ballet
Argy Bargy
Gimp Fist
Discipline
Red Alert
The Membranes
Drongos For Europe
Arch Rivals
Spunk Volcano & The Eruptions
Rust
Interrobang
Lost Cherrees
Sick On The Bus
The Ramonas
Grade 2
Guitar Gangsters
Snivelling Shits
Popes Of Chilitown
Dragster
Knock Off
Dream Nails
Razors
2 Minutos
The Deckchairs
Turbulent Hearts
Stokes Cph
Migrana Social
Anti-social Usa
Subalternos
B-squadron
Brassknuckle
Headsticks
Modern Enemy
Raging Nathans
Dead 77
Blind Man Death Stare
Pretty Addicted
The Menstrual Cramps
Terminal Rage
The Mistakes
The Fuckin Glorious
Kiss Me Killer
Audible Joes
Saturday, August 3, 2019:
Cock Sparrer
The Exploited
Cockney Rejects
Walter Lure's Lamf Feat. Mick Rossi, Mark Laff, Nigel Mead
The Business Event
Hr From Bad Brains
Evil Conduct
The Godfathers
Giuda
Special Duties
Lions Law
Hardskin
The Outcasts
Wonk Unit
Hagar The Womb
Radical Dance Faction
Citizen Fish
Sensa Yuma
Union 13
The Lurkers
Maid Of Ace
999
Los Fastidios
Paranoid Visions
The Skeptix
The Straps
Komintern Sect
This Means War
Duncan Reid & The Big Heads
Blitzkrieg
Motorheadache
Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants
Spider
Rhythm-ites
Fire Exit
Ruts Dc Acoustic
Attila And Barnstormer 1649
Tv Smith Acoustic
The Angry Agenda
Vomit
Healthy Junkies
Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs
The Derellas
The Ramonas Originals
Sons Of Clogger
Girls In Synthesis
Informal Society
Last Tree Squad
Midnight Tattoo
Desperate Measures
The Gakk
Reaction
Call Me Malcolm
Muddy Summers & The Dirty Field Whores
Spoilers
Slagerij
Zero Zero
Kearneys Jig
Knife 49
Spectrum 4
Sunday, August 4, 2019:
The Damned
The Skids
The Professionals
King Kurt
The Casualties
Teenage Bottlerocket
The Dwarves
Doa
The Chameleons Vox
Conflict
Cj Ramone
Dirtbox Disco
Vice Squad
The Defects
Culture Shock
Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls
Frenzy
Department S
Uproar
Dr. Know
John Otway
Splodgenessabounds
Demob
1919
Cress
Svetlanas
Suede Razors
Pizzatramp
Eastfield
Alternative Carpettes
Hung Like Hanratty
Hands Off Gretel
Pete Bentham & The Dinner Ladies
Foreign Legion
A Page Of Punk
Surgery Without Research
Acid Attack
Choking Susan
Witchdoktors
Kopek Millionaires
Borrowed Time
Fatal Blow
Kid Klumsy
Snakerattlers
The Eddies
Fat Albert
Weird Things
Suckerpunch
Mc16
Dischord
The White Ribbons
Bks
The Liarbilitys