The annual event draws punks from all over the world. And yesterday they were out in force to enjoy the warm weather and the warm welcome Blackpool has always given them.

1. Rebellion Festival 2019 Punks gather for the Rebellion Festival 2019. Geordy Van Velzen and Diego Castillo. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Rebellion Festival 2019 Punks gather for the Rebellion Festival 2019. Barabra Prince and Graham Norris. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Rebellion Festival 2019 Punks gather for the Rebellion Festival 2019. 6-year-old Finlee Groves. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Rebellion Festival 2019 Punks gather for the Rebellion Festival 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more