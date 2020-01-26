Preston celebrates the Chinese New Year in style

The Chinese New Year was celebrated in style with a day of traditional activities in Preston.

The Harris Museum and Art Gallery welcomed the Year of the Rat as busy crowds were entertained by lion dances, tea ceremonies, craft workshops and Preston People’s Choir, who returned for a fifth year. The Mayor of Preston also attended.

The day was packed with festivities to mark the start of the Year of the Rat

Feixia Yu, director of the Confucius Institute at UCLan has arranged the annual event for over a decade.

Feixia said: “Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in China and the Confucius Institute makes the most of this opportunity to share the interesting things about Chinese culture with people in Preston.”

This year, they started the event outside with the lion dance to encourage people into the museum.

Feixia added: “The wonderful thing about the lions is that they are very energetic and as well as doing the performance outside, they did it in the café area and then came upstairs.”

Diego Canavan, five, has a close encounter during the Chinese New Year celebrations

There was also paper cutting, origami, lantern making, Chinese tea tasting and porcelain handling.

Feixia said: “I think the Harris Museum is brilliant. It has some great collections of Chinese porcelain, some of the pieces are over 200 years old.”

The university works closely with local institutes that bring more culture and diversity to Preston.

Feixia said: “The event went really well, and the turnout was great.

“That’s one of the wonderful things about working with Catherine Mugonyi who is responsible for coordinating the events at the museum.

“She has been instrumental.”