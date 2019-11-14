Poulton Drama's hilarious Flint Street Nativity is guaranteed to have you laughing

Ah, junior school Nativity plays...

Those joyful, innocent days with the Three Wise Men, shepherds wearing tea towels and sweet, beaming cherub-like children with the story of the innkeeper in Bethlehem telling Mary and Joseph: "You can come in but he can't!" Er...what???

Poulton Drama Group rehearsing a scene for Flint Street Nativity

Yes, Poulton Drama are presenting The Flint Street Nativity at Thornton Little Theatre from November 20-23 (with a matinee, too, on the Saturday, November 23). It's a Nativity play like you've never seen before and the multi-award-winning company believe it's one guaranteed to have you laughing, feeling poignant and nodding in secret recognition.

Written by Calendar Girls writer Tim Firth and a stage version of a TV laughathon that starred Frank Skinner, Jane Horrocks and John Thomson, the talented cast play seven-year-olds about to perform for their mums and dads (and play those same mums and dads, too!) and the occasional social worker - with tantrums, bruised egos, laugh-out loud dialogue and words to carols you won't hear in church!

The cast have been rehearsing since September and director Nigel Robinson-Wright said: "There won't be many other places on the Fylde where Joseph thinks he's on A Question of Sport, a jealous Gabriel wants to deck Mary and a subversive innkeeper wants to liven things up...not to mention an escaped stick insect called Mo Farah.

"This warm, witty and funny play is an ideal alternative to the usual Christmas fare with original lyrics set to the tunes of the usual Christmas carols.

"It was also performed to critical acclaim at the Liverpool Playhouse and now Poulton Drama are bringing it to Fylde audiences for a night to remember."

The play is suitable for adults and children but not very young children. Runs from November 20-23 (plus Saturday matinee) at Thornton Little Theatre

* For tickets and details see http://www.poultondrama.co.uk Poulton Drama on Facebook, www.wyretheatres.co.uk or call 01253 887693.