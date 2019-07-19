Plenty of comic moments in St Annes Operatic Society's original wartime musical

St Annes Parish Operatics Society are putting the finishing touches to a Second World War musical.

When the Lights Go on Again is a fantastic original show which tells the story of family life in England during the war years, culminating in a VE / VJ day party and the audience are invited to sing along with the songs in the show.

The musical was written by Roy Sault and the cast will have an extra special visitor as the author will be coming to see the show.

Humour in the show is aplenty, and features comic talents of Elsie, Vera and Jessie who are featured in an ‘over the wall’ scene. They are also instigators of the humour in the Shop Queue.

The show is jam packed full of well-loved songs from the era.

Musical arrangements are by Sylvia Roberts – including the White Cliffs of Dover, We’ll Meet again, There Will Always be an England and of course the song which gives the show it’s title When the Lights go on Again.

The show is being directed by Mandy Hall, musical director is Cath Stevenson and choreography by Elaine Morrison.