Pleasure Beach calls off fireworks display and announces reduced opening hours due to weather warnings

The Blackpool Pleasure Beach has called off tomorrow's firework display as thunderstorms are predicted to hit the coast.

A spokesman for the amusement park said: "Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, we regret to announce that it will not be possible for the planned fireworks display to take place. Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be open on Saturday and will operate on reduced hours to those advertised, with an amended earliest possible close of 6pm. We will endeavour to open as late as possible but this is dependent on weather conditions.

"We would like to offer everyone who is visiting us on Saturday a free return for any day of the 2019 season. We ask you to keep your wristband, Pleasure Beach pass and receipt and then bring them with you on your next visit. If for any reason you cannot visit us on Saturday, simply bring your reference number or priority entrance pack with you on your next visit.

"If you have purchased a late night riding and fireworks evening wristband online then please visit us for the whole day on Saturday and redeem your wristband from 10am."

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place by the MET office across England this weekend.

The Blackpool Air Show and St Annes Kite Festival have also been cancelled due to the forecast.