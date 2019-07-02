PierJam 2019: Dance event is back to celebrate 5 years in Blackpool - here's everything that you need to know

Have your say

Following the dance event in May, PierJam is coming back to the resort to celebrate the event's five year anniversary in September this year.

Featuring four stages, your favorite acts will be back with more set to be announced in the coming months.

Here is everything you need to know about PierJam's five year anniversary event:

When is PierJam 2019 set to take place?

The dance party will be back on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Where will it be held?

As in previous years, this year's PierJam will be held on Blackpool's famous North Pier.

Are more PierJam events planned?

This September's PierJam will be the last of the year. We are waiting for organisers to confirm if next year's events will take place.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets went on sale on the June 28, although it is anticipated that tickets to sell out within a matter of days.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought via the PierJam website, or directly via Skiddle.

Are VIP tickets available and what comes with them?

VIP tickets are also on sale via the same links, which include:

Fast track q-jump entry.

VIP bar and toilets.

What acts will be there?

For now, all we know is that iconic DJ EZ, who played for the first season, will be back with more acts to follow.

How many arenas will there be?

There will be two indoor arenas, and two outdoor stages with a beautiful view of the Blackpool Promenade to complete the PierJam vibe.

What age do you have to be / is ID needed?

You must be 18 years or older, and ID is required to get into the party.

What time is it from / till?

PierJam will start at 2pm and finish at 11pm.