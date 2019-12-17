Oh Come All Ye Faithful! Church hoping Talbot Road roadworks won't stop strong turnout for carol concert

A church at the heart of ongoing roadworks in Blackpool town centre is hoping to attract a bumper audience for this year's carol service, despite the disruption on Talbot Road.

The parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church are bringing 'Joy To The World' on Thursday (December 19) with their annual Carols By Candlelight event.

Carol singers John Kelly, Star Worthington, May Stanbridge and Ian Hunter get ready for the Carols By Candlelight event at Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool

They will be joined by singers from church choirs from across Blackpool, including The Sacred Heart, St. Bernadettes, St John Vianneys, St Cuthberts and St Kentigerns.

They are doubling their efforts this year and aiming to let people know the church is open as usual while the roadworks - for the tramway extension - are carried out.

The concert starts at 7pm on Thursday and there is pedestrian access to the church along Talbot Road, with free parking from 6pm on nearby Queen Street and Clifton Street

Canon Robert Dewhurst, parish priest of The Sacred Heart Church, said: "The three wise men managed to follow the star over dangerous, dark, desert terrain to find the light of the world, baby Jesus in a manager - I know this sounds a lot easier than navigating ones way through the roadworks and ever changing construction along the new tram line!

"We are open all over Christmas with Christmas vigil mass and Christmas day masses.

"Despite the roadworks we invite all the parishioners of the Sacred Heart parish, visitors in the resort, hoteliers and the local people, local workers and our neighbourhood communities of Blackpool to come along and enjoy this heavenly evening of angelic music and Christmas carols.

"It really is a special occasion and an essential part of the town's Christmas calendar of celebrations."

The Carols By Candlelight event has grown in popularity every year with people from all over Blackpool attending to join in, light a candle and sing along to a selection of traditional and favourite Christmas carols.

There will be complimentary mince pies and wine to follow the carols and free selection boxes to all children who attend.