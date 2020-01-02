Nicola Mills heads to Lowther Pavilion with musical tribute to Julie Andrews

Soprano Nicola Mills will sing the songs of the practically perfect Dame Julie Andrews in the memorable tribute ‘A Spoonful of Julie’.

Full of songs and medleys arranged by Stuart Barham (Sondheim and Lloyd Webber), the show is cleverly woven together. Telling some Julie stories along the way, Nicola will delight your Julie Andrews senses. Alongside BBC pianist Gary Branch it’s an afternoon not to be missed. Originally from Oldham, Nicola has worked in opera houses around Europe and has also performed in Germany, Austria, France, Canada and most recently New York. Lowther Pavilion on Sunday January 5. https://www.iamnicolamills.com/ Tickets: http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk