New Captain America waxwork turns back the clock on Blackpool Prom in wartime scene

Madame Tussauds turned back the clock on Blackpool Promenade this morning as it welcomed the original avenger in all his wartime glory.

Captain America made his big debut at the Blackpool waxwork museum this morning.

Captain America on a Heritage tram'Picture: Jason Lock

The new wax figure depicts the Marvel superhero, played by Chris Evans, in the 1940s uniform as shown in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', set before he was frozen in time and reawakened in the 21st century.

Volunteers from Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend posed with the captain in front of a vintage tram from Heritage Blackpool.

Hattie Bee, a 1940s tribute singer who attended the official D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations, overseen by the Duke of Kent, last week, said: “It was an honour to meet the brave veterans who heroically landed on Normandy Beach 75 years ago. A true highlight was performing for the royal Duke, who even commented that I looked like a young Queen Elizabeth II.

“Captain America was and is an iconic character synonymous with the 1940s, so it was fantastic to meet his figure today.”

Captain America at Madame Tussauds Blackpool'Picture: Jason Lock

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “Our Marvel Super Heroes area is one of our most popular attraction highlights and we’re delighted to welcome their leader, portrayed by Chris Evans in the movies, into the mix of heroic characters we have for the public to meet and interact with. We really enjoyed taking Captain America briefly back to his past today before firmly returning the figure to the present day so he can sit alongside the other iconic characters we’re home to.”

Captain America joins his fellow superheroes at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, including Captain Marvel, Hulk, Ironman, Spiderman and Thor.