Netflix will make Olivia Coleman's debut in The Crown free to watch

Olivia Colman's debut as the Queen in Netflix's drama series The Crown will be made free to watch by the streaming giant.

For around a month, viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the first episode of the third series online, even if they do not have a Netflix membership.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh

The episode will be available from November 17 until December 15 on the Netflix website.

A spokesman for Netflix said: "The Crown has become a globally renowned British success story since it first launched on Netflix three years ago.

"We want to give as many people as possible a flavour of the great content Netflix is creating here in the UK, by offering the first instalment of the new series without signing up.

"Until December 15, anyone can watch episode one simply by visiting netflix.com/thecrown."

Olivia Coleman (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies also star in the new series.

The Crown was the first global Netflix original show to be produced and filmed in the UK.

Netflix has since worked on more than 40 other UK productions.