Mock the Week star Ed Byrne set to return to Fleetwood's Marine Hall

Comedian Ed Byrne will be back in Fleetwood later this year.

The Irish funnyman brings his latest show, ‘If I’m Honest’, to the Marine Hall on Friday November 1 at 7.30pm.

Known for his observational wit, Ed considers whether if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

The entertainer, who frequently appears on TV shows such as Mock the Week and Live at The Apollo, has not been away from the venue long - his previous show, Spoiler Alert! was presented at the Marine Hall last autumn.

Tickets for the show can be acquired at the box office.