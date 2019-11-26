Milton Jones is on a man mission with extended tour

The fast, absurd and very funny Milton Jones is excited to announce another '50,000 dates' on his Milton: Impossible tour which will see his unique style and eccentric shirts brightening the stage of Lytham Pavilion.

From January 2020 the Mock the Week Star will take in a total of 100 dates across the UK and Ireland, with his Milton: Impossible gig landing at Lowther Pavilion on November 1 2020.

He will also play Lancaster Grand on October 28.

Having made his name on BBC Radio 4 and Live at the Apollo (BBC One) the household favourite and a king of the one-liner has become one of the UK’s biggest selling comedians.

The latest tour will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave).

Milton Jones speaking of the tour said: "In it I play a Milton who appears to just have a job in Asda, but at night he's also an international spy involved in secret things and quite bad situations.

"But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don’t come running to me.

"Also, at a difficult time for our country, I believe there's a chance this show could unite the nation. Admittedly quite a small chance.”

Milton’s last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by more than 100,000 people. He has co-written and performed in 12 of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy.

Other plaudits include the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, two Sony Awards, and nominations for the Writers Guild Award and British Comedy Award.

Tickets for the Autumn 2020 leg of Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible go general sale on Thursday November 28 at www.miltonjones.com

