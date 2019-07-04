Millie Bobby Brown and the gang return for a third series of Stranger Things

Stranger Things returns today, promising a third series of supernatural monsters and charming 80s-inspired nostalgia.

Set in the summer of 1985, the new episodes will see the gang once again fighting a mystery evil from another dimension with the help of police chief David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Caleb McLaughlin

Millie Bobby Brown will reprise the role of Eleven, while Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers will return as the trio of best friends.

READ MORE: New David Icke documentary lifts the lid on his extraordinary life

The series, which sees a return to the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana, is expected to jump forwards in time to accommodate the child ensembles' greater age.

New additions to the cast include British actor Cary Elwes, who portrays the town's mayor, Jake Busey as a local reporter and Maya Hawke as a shopping mall employee.

Trailers have hinted that the action will centre around a travelling fairground as well as the Upside Down, the alternate dimension where much of Stranger Things is set.

Stranger Things season three is available on Netflix now.