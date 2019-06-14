Meet lovable Mr Toad as Wind in the Willows comes to Lowther Pavilion

St Annes Musical Productions are performing The Wind in the Willows at the Lowther Pavilion next week.

Kenneth Grahame’s wild tale about the thrill-seeking, lovable menace Mr Toad comes to life in this new and vibrant musical.

It is based on the much-loved book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes with music by Olivier Award-winning composers and lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This riotous comedy follows the impulsive Mr Toad whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble.

Chairman Neil James said: “The cast are so excited to bring this enchanting musical comedy to the stage - in fact, it’s probably been our biggest challenge yet!

“We have been working hard under the direction of Steve Chesters and Leanne Farrer who have ensured a quality production. The costumes and scenery will certainly be something to behold.

“We hope the audience enjoy it as much as we will performing to them. It will be a treat for both adults and children alike!” http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

