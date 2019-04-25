Marton Operatic Society's concert season gets underway this weekend

Marton Operatic Society certainly has plenty to shout about.

Marton Operatic Society certainly has plenty to shout about.

With 33 singers and a brand new repertoire, they also have a new managing director in place - Lynn Alman along with accompanist Paul Clarkson for their concert season. They will be performing something for everyone, from musicals to jazz, classical and more. The venues and dates are:

St John The Divine Church, Lytham, Friday, April 26 at 7.30pm.

St Paul’s Church, Honister Avenue, Marton, Sunday, April 28 at 7.30pm.

Vicarage Park Community Centre, Poulton, Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

St Annes, Westby, Thursday, June 13 at 7.30pm.

This friendly group is inviting new members to join them for the start of rehearsals for their next show, Iolanthe, a comic work by Gilbert and Sullivan. The production team will be Amy Hard as director and Peter Ledder as music director.

All are welcome, the first rehearsal is on Wednesday, May 8 at 7.30pm and will be at Mike Hall’s Theatre School, Preston Old Road.