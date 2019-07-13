Lytham Festival - Kylie wows huge crowd with hits parade

Friday night at Lytham Festival has always been party night - so who better to invite along when you're celebrating your 10th birthday than the princess of pop?

With three decades of showstopping hits under her belt, there could be no more ultimate performer than Aussie rocket Kylie to mark this special landmark.

Kylie at Lytham Festival

Her material ranges from rock to electronica to dance, and be sure the beat and choruses the audience sang along to will be ringing through their heads for days to come.

Kicking off with 2002 hit Love at First Sight set the tone from the get go - catchy, get up on your feet feel good music.

It was followed in rapid succession by her breakthrough hit I Should Be So Lucky, the song which catapulted her from soap star to international icon, before she launched into On A Night Like This (I want to stay forever, which probably everyone did!).

It was a bit breezy up on the stage - warm up act Sophie Ellis Bextor had only just retained her modesty in a chiffon micro dress - but Kylie had at least four costume changes to cope with as the wind blew in from the Irish Sea.

First up was a white jumpsuit, followed by a glam lace number, a trademark red boiler suit and a pink flowing dress.

This was a slick performance, with props ranging from panoramic video backdrops to crazy inflatables flapping across the stage, while a team of energetic dancers synchronised every step with the music blasting from the stage.

And all this happening before our eyes on Lytham Green which just a week earlier was home to dog walkers but now was hosting the same set list more or less with which Kylie entertained the tens of thousands at Glastonbury (without Chris Martin of course!)

Hand On Your Heart took the crowd back in time to 1989 and Kylie's Stock, Aitken and Waterman era, with its stripped back sound delivering a throwback to the tunes of their youth for many.

By contrast the slightly hypnotic Confide in Me brought the tempo down as dusk began to fall over Lytham Green.

She also delivered her David Bowie tribute, mixing her hit Slow with Bowie's Fashion.

All the Lovers felt as fresh in 2019 as when it was released in 2010, and its highly produced mix from slow to fast as the song reaches its climax matched the euphoric mood in the arena.

Dance heaven was achieved as the show raced on to Better The Devil You Know and Locomotion.

Throughout her show Kylie smiled and laughed with her fans, and one touching moment saw her hand a rose to a little girl at the front of the crowd.

The star appeared to enjoy every moment along with the thousands gathered on Lytham front - this was someone enjoying their music not just churning out a back catalogue.

There was time for an encore - the disco hit Spinning Around before a blast of ticker tape and fireworks heralded the finale of a night which won't be forgotten in a long time.

Earlier Sophie Ellis Bextor had helped build up the excitement with an hour long set culminating in her class chart toppers Murder on the Dance Floor and Take Me Home, while Radio 2 DJ Ana Matronic kicked off proceedings.

Next up is Rod Stewart on Saturday.