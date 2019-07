The countdown is well underway for the start of this year's Lytham Festival.

In only a matter of days Lytham will welcome a host of global stars and an expected crowd of 75,000 people on The Green for five nights of world class entertainment to mark a 10 year milestone for the Lytham Festival. Here's some helpful advice of what you can't take to the event.

Just like flares smoke bombs can emit toxic fumes while being burned, causing irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs.

We're sure many of the acts will have their own impressive light shows and pyrotechnics, so we'd suggest leaving your left over fireworks safely at home.

Don't do drugs!

Don't be fooled by the name, a blanket ban on so-called legal highs came into force in the UK in 2016.

In recent years nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or nitrous has been popular as a recreational drug, however, it is illegal.

However innocent your intentions might be, if an item you are carrying can be used as a dangerous weapon we'd suggest leaving it at home.

Fingers crossed the weather stays fine, but if not, don't bother bringing your brolly. A sea of umbrellas probably won't make for the best viewing experience. So get wet and enjoy!