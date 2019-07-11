Lytham Festival 2019: synth-pop legends The Human League bring party to Lytham Green

The love affair with Lytham continues.

Opening night of Lytham Festival 2019 went out with a bang and lots of them. As the last sparks of a sensational firework display sprinkled over the Green, fans were left thinking if there really were four more nights to come.

Organisers of the annual music festival had promised something special, a production truly fitting to mark their 10th year but even Human League frontman Philip Oakey seemed taken back by the occasion, delighted by the party crowd but not quite what he had perhaps expected from a 'little' festival on the Fylde waterfront.

It was a promised return from the 80s synth-pop band, who were forced to pull out of their scheduled performance at last year's show when as Oakey explained he had fallen ill on the bus ride to the show.

Tonight the band including Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall more than made up for their delayed slot with a pulsing set giving fans a true 80s dancefloor session, and they were genuinely taken with the sounds of the crowd as they delivered a solid stream of hits in their unique style.

July showers on what was a typically mixed British summers evening had no bearing on the spirit of the thousands of music lovers who had ventured to the waterfront for a taste of this special event.

Phil Oakey entertains the crowds on Lytham Green

It was a minimal yet effective set, accompanied with three costume changes- the band took to the stage dressed in white – Oakey in a full-length black coat. In true 80s glamour, the girls turning up the glitz with sequins and silver boots for the encore of Electric Dreams.

The set list spanned the 80s and 90s including their cover of Eric Clapton's Behind The Mask. Originally a song by Yellow Magic Orchestra, Phil tells the 'Lovely Lytham' crowd ' they released it on a Japanese label that immediately went bankrupt.

There was arm waving aplenty through numbers from Mirror Man to Love Action and Human, before the crowd led a sing-along of 'Don't You Want Me.' Cries of 'one more song' as the crowd relished and gladly took their part in this trademark 80s production.

The warm-up from earlier acts China Crisis and Heather Small and not forgetting Pat Sharpe's party tunes certainly had done the trick. Gary Daly, who also praised the lovely little town speculated this was a slightly posher crowd 'those who enjoy a nice Pimms' - nothing wrong with that but this Lancashire collective enjoys a right good party too and if opening proceedings are anything to go by, this week is going to be one rather spectacular bash.