Lytham Festival 2019: Sophie and the Giants called in to replace Jade Bird as opening act for headliners Stereophonics

Alt-pop quartet Sophie and the Giants will open the show for Stereophonics when they headline Lytham Festival next Thursday.

Jade Bird had been scheduled to perform ahead of Tom Grennan supporting Stereophonics, but it’s been announced today that Jade will now not be able to play as planned due to ill health.

In a statement released to her fans Jade said: “I’m really sorry to anyone who was coming to see me, I’ve been trying so hard to push through, but I really need some rest at the moment and hope you all understand. I’ll be back for you very soon I promise.”

The Stereophonics gig is part of the huge 10th anniversary celebrations for Lytham Festival which will also see headline performances from legendary rock star Rod Stewart, international pop star Kylie Minogue, 80s synth-pop band The Human League and Hollywood Proms featuring Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith who will all take to the stage in the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green over five nights.

And now Sophie and the Giants, who performed at Glastonbury last weekend, are being added to the bill.

Speaking about playing Lytham, lead singer Sophie Scott said: “We are really chuffed Lytham Festival has invited us to open the show for Stereophonics. Of course it’s really sad when someone has to pull out but we are glad we’re able to step in and fill the spot.”

Sophie and the Giants is made up of Sophie Scott (vocals and guitar), Chris Hill (drums), Bailey Stapledon (bass) and Toby Holmes (guitar).

Practitioners of forward-looking, leftleaning emotional pop the quartet present a fresh, raw fusion of the band’s collective inﬂuences — which range from Siouxsie and Wolf Alice to Haim and Jamie T.

They are regulars on the festival circuit and most recently have toured with the likes of Tom Grennan, Yonaka and Barns Courtney.