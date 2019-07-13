Lytham Festival 2019: All the action from Friday as Kylie takes to the stage - can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Supported by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ana Matronic, she performed a string of her biggest pop hits from I Should Be So Lucky and On A Night Like This to disco classic Spinning Around. Check out these photos from the show and read our review here.

Gail Brook, Jessica Isherwood, Liv Leon and Lauren Brook

Sophie Denney (left) and Katherine Barlow

Fans enjoyed the show.

The weather was kind to the packed crowd at Lytham Festival on Friday night.

