Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts perform feel-good musical Legally Blonde

Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts (LATA) are putting the finishing touches to their forthcoming production of the musical Legally Blonde.

LATA is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and following on from last year’s successful performance of ‘Cats’ the cast are very excited to re-tell the story of Elle Woods and her journey through Law School in pursuit of love and proves that being yourself never goes out of style.

Out of her comfort zone, she struggles with her peers and professors, but she soon charms her way through her time there making new friends and realising her potential in the legal profession.

This is a high-energy, feel good show, directed by Lynda Clarkson, choreographed by Elaine Morrison and includes a ten piece Orchestra directed by Chris Andrews.

LATA has performed many shows in the area over the last two decades resulting in a number of NODA awards.

A spokesperson said: “This week we auditioned Fernando and Lucas for the role of Bruiser Woods, they were so good they will be sharing the role over the four shows.” Lowther Pavilion until Saturday