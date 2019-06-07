Lowther Pavilion brings film school to Lytham this summer

Summer Film School returns to Lowther Pavilion from July 22 to 26.

Whether behind the camera as a director, writer and camera person, or in front of the camera as an actor, dancer and singer there is the opportunity of working with professional directors and film makers. A spokesperson said: “It’s a chance to develop your own films while learning vital screen-acting and film-making techniques. You will be able to film under the supervision of a professional director and actor trainers. The high quality film will then be premiered in the Theatre on Friday Evening so it doesn’t matter if you want to perform or work in the back room this week long workshop will be just for you.”

Includes a DVD copy of the film.