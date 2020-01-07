Looking at life in a Dave Spikey way - Lancashire comedian's new tour arrives at Lowther Pavilion in late January

It’s those small out-of-the-ordinary events that pass most of us by from which the great comedian Dave Spikey has been able to make a living.

His new show A Funny Thing Happened ……. (I shot Derek Rigby)’ brings a wealth of new anecdotes funny to audiences, with the exception of Derek, to Lowther Pavilion for some new year cheer on January 31.

Emphasising on the many funny things that happen all the time, Spikey will share his stories from home, at work, out shopping, at the vets, in prison, out with his eccentric Gran and in Hong Kong - obviously.

A spokesperson for the 17-date tour which also visits Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 1 said: “Dave’s comedy radar has always instinctively drawn him to these small out-of-the-ordinary events that wash over most of us and pass us by.

“Once identified, he analyses and elaborates them in his own way whilst at the same time reminding us that not only have we too witnessed them, they’ve probably happened to us.

“It’s this added dimension, this comedy of association that elevates the events to laugh-out-loud funny.”

Lancashire funnyman Spikey, best known as the co-writer for series Phoenix Nights has now been doing stand-up for more than 30 years.

The sitcom series will enjoy a run of special screenings for the show’s 19th anniversary at the Opera House, Winter Gardens in February.

Spikey will appear in Lytham for one night only on Friday January 31 2020.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets on sale now are £18.50.

For tickets visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/dave-spikey-a-funny-thing-happened/