Livewire Festival 2019 cancelled -event on Tower Headland will not go ahead in August

Organisers have pulled the plug on this year's promised return of Livewire Festival for the second year running.

A statement released at 10am from bosses behind the event, which was scheduled to take place on the August bank holiday weekend with headliners including Lauryn Hill and a comedy night with Jason Manford, revealed 'investor issues' had led to the cancellation.

It reads: "Due to investor issues, this hasn’t been a decision we have taken lightly and have explored every avenue we possibly could to keep the event on.

"However, due to funding we have had no option but to cancel the event.

"We would like to take the opportunity to apologise to all ticket holders, however, this is beyond our control."

For further information on ticket refunds, please go to – Ticketmaster.co.uk

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that due to circumstances beyond our control Livewire will not be taking place this year.

“We are exploring whether there are other events we can bring in to fill the gap, but visitors to Blackpool can rest assured that the summer and autumn of 2019 will see a fantastic programme of shows and events, many of them free to access.

“These range from the Blackpool Air show in August featuring the debut of the Breitling Jet Team, to World Fireworks, the Illuminations Switch-On party and the inaugural British Country Music Festival in September.”