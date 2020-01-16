Liverpool concert tickets 2020: the biggest music acts performing this year at O2 Academy and the M&S Bank Arena

Liverpool’s musical history rivals that of any other city in the UK.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that 2020 will see some of the biggest names in the industry playing the city.

Godfather of the UK rap scene, Stormzy will play Liverpool later this year. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Here are the biggest music acts coming to a venue near you this year.

JANUARY

Stereophonics

Kelly Jones will head up another great year of music with Stereophonics' Liverpool gig. Picture: Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

From their humble beginnings in the Welsh village of Cwmaman, Stereophonics have gone on to release six number one albums, becoming one of the most established names on the UK’s classic rock scene in the process.

The band, fronted by Kelly Jones, have sold over 10 million records around the world and have had ten top ten singles.

They look to be going strong into 2020, kicking things off in Liverpool before setting out for a host of massive European gigs.

Mountford Hall, January 18, tickets available here.

Irish rockers The Script will be hitting Liverpool again in 2020. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

FEBRUARY

The Script

The Script were another group of fresh-faced young lads who went on to conquer the world with their catchy brand of pop-rock.

The Dublin boys are back in a big way in 2020, having just released their long-awaited sixth studio album, Sunsets and Full Moons, at the end of last year.

To celebrate, The Script have embarked on a massive tour that will take them all over the UK and beyond.

Fans can expect plenty of new material to be on show, as well as old favourites like “Superheroes” and “Hall of Fame.”

M&S Bank Arena, February 20, tickets available here



The 1975

Manchester-based rockers The 1975 are one of the most loved and hated bands you’ll find anywhere in the UK, with legions of fans willing to go to bat for their post-modern lyrical style, while rock critics question their credentials.

Their 2020 album, arriving the same month as the show, is titled Notes on a Conditional Form - suggesting it will delight those who vibe with the band’s darkly youthful sound.

With five albums full of hit singles like “Sex”, “Robbers” and “Chocolate” already under their belts, they’re sure to put on one hell of a show.

M&S Bank Arena, February 26, tickets available here.

MARCH

Cigarettes After Sex

Texan dream-pop outfit Cigarettes After Sex will be bringing their sweet, hazy sound to Liverpool this spring.

Founded in 2008, the band have charted a sleepy path forward to putting out music, with last year bringing only their second studio album, Cry.

There might not be much of it, but their music has always struck a chord with critics, helping the band develop a passionate fanbase across the world.

The perfect gig for anyone looking to have a great night out while chilling to some ambient sounds.

O2 Academy, March 29, tickets available here.

APRIL

The Who

With over 100 million records sold since they first formed in 1964, The Who are one of the most successful and influential rock bands in history, with everyone from Guns N’ Roses to Fallout Boy citing the London rockers as an influence.

Having just released their first studio album in 13 years, the legendary group will be gracing the Liverpool stage once again in 2020, proving they can still wreak havoc with the best of them.

M&S Bank Arena, April 6, tickets available here.

Craig David

British R&B star Craig David will be taking to the stage in Liverpool this April.

Over the years, he’s worked with some of the UK’s biggest names, collaborating with artists like Big Narstie, Tinchy Stryder, Sting and Jay Sean.

His success if by no means limited to these shores, though – David has sold over 15 million records across the world and been nominated for a Grammy award.

Dropping new single “Do You Miss Me Much” in the latter half of last year, it’s clear that the man who released a “Greatest Hits” record a decade ago still has plenty left to say.

M&S Bank Arena, April 21, tickets available here.

McFly

No-one drove teens and tweens of the 2000s crazy quite like McFly – the exuberant boy band went double platinum with their debut album in 2004 and stole The Beatles title as the youngest band ever to debut at number one.

Since then, they’ve sold millions more records, played all around the world and even teamed up with rival boy band Busted to form McBusted.

After splitting for a few years to pursue their own projects, McFly re-formed in 2019 to record a new album and set for a grand come-back tour.

M&S Bank Arena, April 26, tickets available here.

JULY

Diana Ross

Ever since The Supremes first defined the Motown scene back in the 60s, Diana Ross has radiated pure star power in a way few have before or since.

Ross’ solo career has featured some of the most iconic tracks in music history, such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “I’m Coming Out” and “Endless Love.”

She remains the only artist to have claimed the number one spot as a solo artist and as part of a duo, a trio, and an ensemble.

This summer, she will bring six decades of soul to the stage, proving once again why she is one of the most popular entertainers of all time.

M&S Bank Arena, July 1, tickets available here.

SEPTEMBER

Stormzy

Probably no artist was as fiercely debated in 2019 as the UK’s rap king Stormzy.

From his Union Flag-clad stab vest to his unflinching response to British racism, Stormzy has made no shortage of commentators’ blood boil while also inspiring a generation of UK talent and becoming one of the country’s most respected artists.

Give the results of the last general election, it seems unlikely that Stormzy will be in for a quieter year in 2020 – fortunately he seems more than up for the fight.

The fast-spitting firebrand will be hitting stages across the UK this year.

M&S Bank Arena, September 13, tickets available here.

NOVEMBER

Elton John

Much like the Bohemian Rhapsody phenomenon the year before, 2019’s Rocketman became one of the hit movies of the year and introduced a whole new wave of fans to one of the music industry’s most flamboyant stars – Elton John.

Now 72 years old and almost ready to retire, he has reached the final leg of a massive farewell tour that will ultimately see him play 300 shows around the world.

When your back-catalogue contains “Rocketman”, “Benny and the Jets”, “Your Song” and so many other countless hits, it’s easy to see why it might take a while to finish saying a proper goodbye.

M&S Bank Arena, November 13 & 14, tickets available here













