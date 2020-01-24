Life in the fast lane for Dancing on Ice star and Blackpool ice skater Dan Whiston

A lot of work to be done and very little time.

Assistant creative director of Dancing on Ice Dan Whiston says model Caprice Bourret is excited to get back to the ice this weekend and was determined to make up for lost time after ‘parting ways’ with professional Hamish Gamman.

Model Caprice Bourret in training with Dancing on Ice judge and former Olympic champion Christopher Dean Pictures: ITV Plc

The production team has called on three times Swiss champion and Blackpool Arena head coach Oscar Peter to join the 2020 professional cast and Dan said he would be a great addition to the show.

He said: “The standard of this year’s show across the board is probably one of the highest we’ve ever had.

“Caprice was back in training this week, excited and determined to give it her all. But no mistake it’s a tough job, this week is the judges’ challenge, a solo spin, which for all the celebrities is a tricky skill to master and then a new routine as well as a new partner - so there’s the new relationship too.

“But she’s working hard and Oscar is great, we go way back, he is really lovely, it’s hard as the new guy coming in but he is very excited and it will be great to work with him more.”

Dan was back on home turf for one day this week taking some time out of the intense schedule which sees him and fellow coach and longtime friend Karen Barber on the training rink up to 12 hours a day on top of filming and the live show commitments.

He adds: “I love coming back home, even just for one day - I don’t mind admitting to getting homesick. It gives me a chance to catch up with other things, family friends and I don’t mind the drive to London either.

“It’s where most of my ideas come from for the choreography, staging, I have all my favourite tunes on or tracks from the show and I have that time travelling where I think it in my head.

“Then I can pull up for a coffee at the service station and write it all down in my ‘Bible’ - every costume idea, camera angle, filming notes, you name it goes in my notebooks.

“I’ve got them for every series I’ve done - they’re something to treasure.”