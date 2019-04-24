Latest addition to Livewire bill will be real treat for youngsters

A children’s favourite will be joining top comedians and singers at Blackpool’s Livewire Festival.

‘Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical is and all singing, all dancing preschool musical extravaganza, will be performed on the morning of Thursday, August 22.

The gates of the Tower Headlands Arena will be open from 9am, with the show starting at 11am.

A Livewire spokesman said: “When booking the festival this year, we really wanted something that the whole family could take part in and we’re delighted to be able to invite Milkshake Monkey and his friends to Blackpool’s Tower Headland this August.

“Warm up your voices and get your dancing shoes on.

“Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for everyone in Blackpool this summer.

“But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help, creating the most dazzling show you have ever seen. Be part of this fantastic production as you learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake friends, and watch as the music, lights, costumes and stage come together to create an unforgettable show..”

Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters, tickets will go on sale from Friday at www.livewirefestival.co.uk