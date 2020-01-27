Kaiser Chiefs: Can you spot yourself? Indie rock superstars entertain sell-out crowd at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom
The Empress Ballroom was packed out as fans piled in to see indie rock superstars the Kaiser Chiefs on their return to Blackpool.
Back in the same venue they performed at in 2012, many of the same fan favourite hits made the set-list on the Leeds lads’ tour to promote their seventh album. The band, which formed 20 years ago, were supported by Razor Light and Skinny Living. Read our full review