Junction 4 in search for a King for their Lowther Pavilion production of Witchfinder

Junction 4 Productions are searching for men to perform in their forthcoming production Witchfinder.

This is a new musical created by Martin Roache and Ian Crabtree, it is a powerful musical with a cast of 20, plus a full company, its songs are beautifully orchestrated and it has the gravitas of a pure drama.

Junction 4 are leading a campaign they are calling Search for a King in a bid to find men aged 18-35 to perform in this musical.

King James (a non-singing part) is central to the plot line and this role is currently unfulfilled.

Previous acting experience is not required but the opportunity would suit individuals who clearly enjoy commanding an audience or are used to public speaking.

There is also opportunity to play other roles or simply join the chorus. Rehearsals are held typically on Monday evenings and the musical will be performed at Lowther Pavilion between October 30 and November 2, 2019. If you would like to find out more about this exciting opportunity, contact Junction 4 Productions on 07394 218142 or email them at Junction4productions@gmail.com.