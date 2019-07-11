Jo Brand and David Baddiel in Taskmaster line-up for new series

Have your say

Jo Brand and David Baddiel are among the stars confirmed for the new series of comedy challenge show Taskmaster.

Brand, who recently apologised for making a joke about throwing battery acid at politicians on a BBC Radio 4 show, and Baddiel are among the comedians joining the Bafta-nominated Dave show, along with Ed Gamble, Katy Wix and Rose Matafeo.

Taskmaster: he next season line-up

The programme sees the five contestants at the mercy of host and Taskmaster Greg Davies, who sets them a range of weird and wonderful challenges which often require thinking outside the box.

Originally conceived by scorekeeper Alex Horne at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010, Taskmaster transferred to Dave in 2015, starring Davies in the title role.

In a post on Twitter, the line-up for the ninth series was confirmed along with the promise that the show is "coming soon".

The eighth series concluded on Wednesday with comic Lou Sanders taking the Taskmaster crown.

She fended off competition from comic and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Peter Kay's Car Share star Sian Gibson, and The Chase quizzer and comedian Paul Sinha.

Winners of previous series include Bob Mortimer, Liza Tarbuck, Rob Beckett and Katherine Ryan.