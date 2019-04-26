How you can get lifetime admission to Blackpool Tower as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations

Blackpool Tower staff are preparing to reach new heights in their celebration of the iconic landmark's 125th birthday.

The Gazette office received a surprise visit from stilt walker Natalie O'Brien - seen in the photograph towering above 6ft reporter James Graves - this morning as staff gear up for its 125th anniversary on May 14.

Gazette reporter James Graves with Natalie O'Brien, stilt walker from Abstract Entertainment

Tower bosses are promising plenty of treats at the 518ft resort gem to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Lifetime admission to The Blackpool Tower, which opened to the public in 1894, will be given to anyone born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on May 14 this year.

And the anniversary date will see a jam-packed day of events at the Tower for guests, including circus performances, a birthday cake being cut in the Ballroom to the sounds of resident organist Phil Kelsall, and a special DJ set in the Tower Eye with BBC Radio One DJ, Danny Howard, who hails from the resort.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: "It is an incredible honour to manage The Blackpool Tower in such a landmark year.

"The Blackpool Tower resonates with the hearts and minds of all of its guests since it opened all those years ago."