Here's how you can get tickets to Wallace and Gromit’s Musical Marvels tour at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for just £10

There are days out and then there are grand days out!

Wallace and Gromit’s Musical Marvels tour is heading to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach – and there’s a special offer with tickets now £10 using the code 1923 when booking online, a saving of almost 75 per cent compared to other venues.

Carrot Productions have teamed up with Aardman to celebrate 30 years since A Grand Day Out with a show that features specially created animations as well as live orchestral accompaniment.

Rachel Whibley, managing director at Carrot Productions which also runs the popular annual Snowman Tour, said: “Aardman and BlackpoolPleasure Beach were keen for us to bring the tour to Blackpool because it’s the home of the world’s only Wallace and Gromit ride.

“People need some light relief and cheering up; Wallace and Gromit are the perfect antidote with a fantastic mix of music including everything from Bach to Stevie Wonder, and Mozart to Freddie Mercury.”

There are four performances of Musical Marvels at Pleasure Beach Blackpool on Friday, May 17 at 1.30pm and 6.30pm and Saturday, May 18 at 2pm and 6pm.

The audience will also get to see Wallace and Gromit film The Wrong Trousers.

To book: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/wallace-gromit/