Here's how you can get cheaper wristbands at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Enjoy a summer of fun with a special offer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The attraction is reducing the price of all wristbands to £25 when booked online in advance, a saving of up to £14 on the gate price.

The offer is valid on all visits up to Sunday, September 8 so families can enjoy the offer for the whole of the summer holidays.

The park is home to the country’s tallest rollercoaster, The Big One, the UK’s first looping coaster, Revolution, and the country’s first suspended looping coaster completely over water, Infusion.

Plus, visitors can try the UK’s first double launch roller coaster – ICON – which twists and turns at speeds of up to 85km/h across the park.

For action packed family fun, head to Nickelodeon Land, which is home to 12 rides and attractions where guests can rub shoulders with famous Nick characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Paw Patrol.

While Wallace and Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic takes a trip through the famous pair’s adventures, from A Grand Day Out, trying out The Wrong Trousers, having A Close Shave before dealing with A Matter of Loaf and Death and tackling The Curse of the Were Rabbit.

To take advantage of the offer, head to www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com and use the code SUMMER online before midnight the day before your visit within seven days.