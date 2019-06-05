Heart-throb actor Tom Hardy could be on his way to Lancashire for filming of BBC drama adaptation of A Christmas Carol

Burnley's historic Queen Street Mill is once again the setting for the filming of an historical drama starring heartthrob actor Tom Hardy and a host of other heavyweight stars.

Scores of Burnley residents have been flocking to the mill in Harle Syke in the hopes of seeing Peaky Blinders star Hardy who is starring in the adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol.

Top British actor Tom Hardy is starring in a BBC One drama adaptation of A Christmas Carol that is being shot at Burnley's Queen Street Mill.

But as yet he has not been spotted as it not clear if he or any of the other stars will be coming to the Burnley location for filming.

Filming began this week and, although a closed set, several of the actors, dressed as mill workers, were happy to pose with members of the public who went along after seeing the camera crews arriving.

The dramatisation of the novel, that tells the story of how rich and selfish businessman Ebenezer Scrooge is taken on a journey through his life which makes him realise the error of his ways, is due to be shown on BBC One.

And world famous director Ridley Scott, who was the mastermind behind the smash hit cult film Alien, is directing a couple of episodes of the drama that is set to be screened towards the end of the year.

The leading role will be played by Emmy award winning actor Guy Pearce who has a string of film credits to his name after finding fame in the Australian soap drama Neighbours.

Hollywood heavyweight Rutger Hauer has been cast in the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham plays the role of Jacob Marley.

Tom Hardy's actress wife Charlotte Riley has been cast in the role of Lottie.

With a string of acting credits to her name she recently played the lead role of journalist Holly Evans in the ITV drama Press.

Vinette Robinson who starred as civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks in Doctor Who will also appear in A Christmas Carol as Mary Cratchit. Robinson has also appeared in Sherlock and Black Mirror.